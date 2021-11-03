Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Nov. 8-12:
Monday — Orange chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday — Beef goulash, peas, tropical fruit, garlic breadstick.
Wednesday — Beef & bean burrito bake, lettuce/tomato/sour cream, pears, dessert.
Thursday — Chicken fried steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, warm cinnamon apple slices, bread, dessert.
Friday — Fish patty w/tarter sauce, bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, peaches.