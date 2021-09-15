Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can email chrissy.elton@lssmn.org or call toll-free at 866-974-0289.
Week of Sept. 20-24:
Monday — Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean, dinner roll, cake w/frosting.
Tuesday — Chef choice, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert.
Wednesday — Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert.
Thursday — BBQ pork bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jello w/whip topping.
Friday — Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental blend, peaches.