Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining. Older adults who would like to order home-delivered meals or meals for pick-up at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield can call 320-693-6203. For meal pick-up, Zion Lutheran Church is located at 504 N. Gilman Avenue in Litchfield.
The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 25-29:
Monday — Chicken stir fry, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday — Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad w/dressing, Texas toast, pineapple, cookie.
Wednesday — Creamy chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, bread, warm fruit crisp.
Thursday — Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli florets, bread, dessert.
Friday — Meatloaf, butternut squash, stewed tomatoes, dessert, bread.