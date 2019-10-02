Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 7-11:
Monday — Lemon pepper fish, baked potato w/sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll, pudding.
Tuesday — Baked ham w/raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread, lime Jello w/pears.
Wednesday — Meatloaf, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday — Rigatoni w/beef, green beans, cinnamon apples, bread stick, poke cake.
Friday — Meaty beef stew w/carrots & potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake.