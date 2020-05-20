Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 25-29:
Monday — No Service
Tuesday — Liver or pepper steak, boiled potatoes, country blend vegetables, bread stick, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken wild rice casserole, winter blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread, cookie.
Thursday — Pork loin dinner, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas, bread, fruit crisp.
Friday — Beef stew, lettuce salad, corn bread muffin, fruited Jello.