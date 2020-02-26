Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Mar. 2-6:
Monday — Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, potato salad, cookie.
Tuesday — Meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, pie bar.
Wednesday — Baked fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, corn muffin, apple crisp.
Thursday — Beef tips & gravy, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, dinner roll, bar.
Friday — Sausage gravy, biscuit, hash brown patty, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin.