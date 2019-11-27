Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services, LSS Meals at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. Snap vouchers are accepted. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Dec. 2-6:
Monday —BBQ chicken, rice pilaf, peas & carrots, apricots, cookie.
Tuesday — Liver or pepper steak, baked potato w/sour cream, green bean casserole, bread, cake.
Wednesday — Lasagna, California blend vegetables, spiced pears, garlic bread, fruited Jello.
Thursday — Pork chop w/gravy, whole red potatoes, buttered cabbage, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday — Pub House fish w/tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, pie.