Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Nov. 18-22:
Monday — Fish sandwich, bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie.
Tuesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll, fruit crisp w/whipped topping.
Wednesday — Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato w/sour cream, beets, bread, cake.
Thursday — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce garnish, bread, pumpkin dessert.
Friday — Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, country blend vegetables, bread, ice cream.