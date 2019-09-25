Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 30- Oct. 4:
Monday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, pineapple.
Tuesday — Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato w/sour cream, green bean casserole, cake.
Wednesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas, dessert.
Thursday — Tator tot hot dish, broccoli-raisin salad, garlic bread, bar.
Friday — Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, country blend veggie, cookie