Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 14-18
Monday — BBQ chicken, rice pilaf, peas & carrots, apricots, cookie.
Tuesday — Liver or pepper steak, baked potato w/sour cream, green bean casserole, bread, cake.
Wednesday — Lasagna, California blend vegetables, spiced pears, garlic bread, fruited Jello.
Thursday — Pork chop w/ gravy, whole red potatoes, buttered cabbage, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday — Pub House fish w/ tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, pie.