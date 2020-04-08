Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Apr. 13-17:
Monday — Tater tot casserole, green beans, peach halves, bread stick, choice of dessert.
Tuesday — Ginger citrus chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, choice of dessert.
Wednesday — Corn beef & cabbage, baby red potatoes, carrots, Sister Shubert bun, pudding dessert.
Thursday — Roast turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll, cookie.
Friday — Hamburger on bun, Italian pasta salad w/vegetables, baked beans, ice cream.