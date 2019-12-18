Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Dec. 23-27:
Monday — Creamed Chicken, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, fruit cup, pudding.
Tuesday — Hamburger, baked beans, coleslaw, bun, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday — Merry Christmas- no meal service
Thursday — Beef Stroganoff, noodles, Mandarin oranges, mixed vegetable, cake.
Friday — Pork loin w/gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, lemon mousse.