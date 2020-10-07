Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 12-16:
Monday — Scalloped potato and ham, peas and pearl onions, cinnamon apples, WW bread.
Tuesday — Pork loin/gravy, mashed potato, cream corn, whole wheat bread, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken noodle soup, egg salad on bun, pear halves, crackers, apple crisp with whipped topping.
Thursday —Baked herb fish, potato wedges, country blend vegetable, dinner roll, orange sherbet.
Friday — Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrot coins, tropical fruit salad, lemon bar.