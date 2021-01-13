Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Jan. 18-22:
Monday — Chicken & noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie.
Tuesday —Baked ham, boiled cabbage, sliced carrots, dinner roll, brownie.
Wednesday — Roasted turkey w/gravy, mashed potato, butternut squash, sage dressing, pumpkin bar.
Thursday — Tater tot casserole, green beans, dinner roll, peaches.
Friday —Smothered pork chop, diced potatoes, peas, bread, lemon bar.