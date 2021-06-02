Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of June 7-11:
Monday — Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, dinner roll, cake w/frosting.
Tuesday — Lasagna, vegetable, pears, bread, dessert.
Wednesday —Sausage egg bake, hash brown patty, Mandarin oranges, cinnamon roll.
Thursday — BBQ pork bun, coleslaw, baked beans, Jello w/fruit.
Friday — Chicken fried steak w/gravy, mashed potato, carrots, cookie.