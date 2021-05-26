Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 31- June 4:
Monday — Memorial Day-CLOSED
Tuesday — Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, hot dog bun, dessert.
Wednesday — Pork loin, mashed potato w/gravy, California Normandy, bread, bar.
Thursday — Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, cheesy oven hash browns, cookie.
Friday — Baked chicken, mashed potato w/gravy, mixed vegetable, Rice Krispie bar.