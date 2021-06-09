Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of June 14-18:
Monday — Pork chop w/gravy, candied yam, broccoli, bread, bar.
Tuesday — Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, roll, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday —Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, Spanish rice, tomato, lettuce, cheese, cookie.
Thursday — Spaghetti, lettuce salad w/dressing, pineapple, bread stick.
Friday — Baked fish, brown rice, Oriental blend, fruit crisp.