Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Jan. 11-15:
Monday — Ham & scalloped potato, peas, bread, fruit cobbler/crisp.
Tuesday —Spaghetti, green & wax beans, fruit cocktail, garlic bread, cookie.
Wednesday — Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bread, bar.
Thursday — Baked fish, scalloped potatoes, beets, dinner roll. Jello.
Friday — Meatloaf, baked potato w/sour cream, broccoli, bread, bar.