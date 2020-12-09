Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk. EBT cards and SNAP can be used to pay for meals.
Week of Dec. 14-18:
Monday — Meatloaf, baked potato/sour cream, squash, corn muffin, applesauce.
Tuesday — Turkey burger, potato wedges, green peas, WW bun, raspberry dream cake.
Wednesday — Chicken & noodles, peas & carrots, fresh fruit, breadstick, cookie.
Thursday — Pot roast/gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean blend, roll, pudding.
Friday — Honey mustard chicken, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, chocolate peanut butter bar.