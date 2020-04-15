Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Apr. 20-24:
Monday — Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, California vegetables, Mandarin oranges, choice of dessert.
Tuesday — Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, spinich orange Mandarin salad, bread stick, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken wild rice casserole, winter blend vegetables, pear halves, bread, poke cake.
Thursday — Bratwurst on bun, sauerkraut, potato wedges, creamy fruit salad, baseball cookie,
Friday — Beef stew, lettuce salad, corn bread muffin, fruited Jello.