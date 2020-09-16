Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 21-25:
Monday — Egg bake w/sausage, cheesy hash browns, coffeecake, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday — Chicken salad, marinated vegetable salad, fresh fruit, bun, Blondie.
Wednesday — Chicken and noodles, candied carrots, peaches, dinner roll, ice cream sundae.
Thursday — National Cherries Jubilee Day- Rigatoni with beef, lettuce salad, pineapple chunks, garlic bread stick, choice Cherry dessert,
Friday — Meatloaf, baked potato w/sour cream, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit salad, bar.