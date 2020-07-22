Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 27-31:
Monday — Hamburger casserole, green beans, peach halves, bread stick, pudding.
Tuesday — Ginger citrus chicken, rice, Oriental vegetable, pear halves, fruit crisp.
Wednesday — National Lasagna Day! Lasagna, country blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread, bar.
Thursday — Roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll, cookie.
Friday — Chef salad (turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, salad dressing, tomato, cucumber slices), fruit, blueberry muffin.