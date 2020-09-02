Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 7-11:
Monday — Closed- Happy Labor Day
Tuesday — Taco salad (taco meat, cheese, salsa, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream), corn chips, fruited Jello.
Wednesday — Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, baby carrots, bread, poke cake.
Thursday — Chicken Ala King, peas & carrots, fruit cocktail, biscuit, cookie.
Friday — Beef stew, lettuce salad, corn bread muffin, Mandarin oranges.