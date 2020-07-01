Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 6-10:
Monday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, lettuce salad, sliced peaches, cookie.
Tuesday — Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, tropical fruit salad, brownie.
Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, egg salad on bun, pears, blueberry crisp.
Thursday — Baked fish, potato wedges, country blend vegetables, dinner roll, ice cream.
Friday — Taco salad (meat, cheese, salsa, lettuce, rice, sour cream, corn chips), bar.