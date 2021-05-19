Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 24-May 28:
Monday — Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll, bar.
Tuesday — Goulash, broccoli, tropical fruit, bread,
Wednesday — Chef salad, crackers, creamy fruit salad, cake w/frosting.
Thursday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, Jello w/whipped topping.
Friday — Fish patty on bun, potato salad, calico beans, tartar sauce, ice cream.