Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Feb. 10-14:
Monday — Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, squash, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Tuesday — Beef lasagna, spinach salad w/dressing, strawberry applesauce, bread stick, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken wild rice casserole, winter blend vegetables, pears, bread, cake.
Thursday — Ham w/raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, bar.
Friday — Baked fish w/tarter sauce, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread, cheesecake.