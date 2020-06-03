Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of June 8-12:
Monday — Egg bake w/sausage, cheesy hashbrowns, Mandarian oranges, coffecake.
Tuesday — Taco salad (meat, cheese, salsa, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream) corn chips, fruited Jello.
Wednesday — Chicken and noodles, candied carrots, choice fruit, dinner roll, sherbet.
Thursday — Rigatoni with beef, lettuce salad, pineapple chunks, garlic bread stick, pudding.
Friday — Meatloaf, baked potato w/sour cream, squash, tropical fruit salad, bar.