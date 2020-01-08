Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Jan. 13-17:
Monday — Chicken A La King, biscuit, California blend, cookie.
Tuesday — Sloppy Joe on bun, cheesy hashbrowns, baked beans, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday — Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, carrots, peaches, pie bar.
Thursday — Roast beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon apples, dinner roll.
Friday — White chicken chili, cheese sandwich, lettuce salad w/dressing, banana, bar.