Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 18-22:
Monday — Pizza casserole, green bean blend, peach halves, bread stick, cookie.
Tuesday — Chicken chow mein, rice, Oriental vegetable, pears.
Wednesday — Country steak/country gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, bread, pudding.
Thursday — Roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll, cookie.
Friday — Hamburger, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream.