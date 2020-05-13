Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.