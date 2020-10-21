Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 26-30:
Monday — Sloppy Joe filling, potato salad, baked beans, WW bun, pineapple chunks.
Tuesday — Ginger citrus chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pear halves, fruit crisp.
Wednesday — Lasagna, creamy cukes, Mandarin oranges, bread, Jell-O.
Thursday —Glazed turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, bread dressing, cookie.
Friday — Baked pork chop, mashed potato/gravy, mixed vegetables, apricots, WW bread.