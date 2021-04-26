Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 3-May 7:
Monday — Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potato, green bean, dinner roll, sherbet.
Tuesday — Lasagna, country blend vegetables, pears, bred, cookie.
Wednesday — Chicken chow mein, rice pilaf, Oriental blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday — BBQ pork bun, coleslaw, cheesy over hash brown, Jello w/whipped topping.
Friday — Chicken fried steak w/gravy, mashed potato, carrots, dessert.