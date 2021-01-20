Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Jan. 25-29:
Monday — Sausage gravy, biscuit, peas & carrots, applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday — Goulash, green beans, tropical fruit, bread.
Wednesday — Vegetable soup, meat sandwich, pears, cake w/frosting.
Thursday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, Jello w/whopped topping.
Friday — Chicken enchilada, brown rice, lettuce & tomato, sour cream, pineapple.