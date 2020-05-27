Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of June 1-5:
Monday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, lettuce salad, sliced peaches, cookie.
Tuesday — Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar.
Wednesday — Tomato basil soup, egg salad on bun, fruit salad, crackers, fruit crisp.
Thursday — Baked fish, potato wedges, carrots, dinner roll, sherbet.
Friday — BBQ chicken.bun, creamy cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bar.