Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 5-9:
Monday — Crispy baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, peach halves, breadstick, cookie.
Tuesday — Beef taco salad (cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, kidney beans, corn chips, sour cream), Spanish rice, emerald pear gelatin.
Wednesday — Liver or pepper steak, boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, WW bread, fruit cocktail.
Thursday —Chef’s Choice, vegetable or fruit, dinner roll, cookie.
Friday — Beef chili w/beans, creamy cucumber salad, Mandarin oranges, corn muffin, bar.