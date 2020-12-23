Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Dec. 28-30:
Monday — Crispy baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, country blend vegetables, cookie.
Tuesday —Beef taco salad w/cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, corn chips, sour cream, Spanish rice, red Jello w/fruit.
Wednesday — Liver or pepper steak, boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, WW bread, apricots.
Thursday —
Friday — Happy New Year