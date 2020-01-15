Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Jan. 20-24:
Monday — Egg bake w/sausage, fruit cocktail, coffeecake.
Tuesday — Pork loin, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, apricots, Chef's choice dessert.
Wednesday — Chicken and noodles, carrots, dinner roll, sherbet.
Thursday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad w/dressing, pinapple, garlic breadstick, pudding.
Friday — Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar.