Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 20-24:
Monday — Chicken noodle soup, ham sandwich, peas & carrots, apricots, cookie.
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend, dinner roll, choice blueberry dessert.
Wednesday — Lemon pepper fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn muffin, brownie.
Thursday — Beef tips/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, bar.
Friday — Sausage gravy, biscuit, scrambled egg, hash browns, cinnamon apples.