Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 9-Aug. 13:
Monday — Sloppy Joe on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, cookie.
Tuesday — Ham pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, fresh fruit, bar.
Wednesday — Roast beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, California Normandy, bread, bar.
Thursday — Sub sandwich, peas & cheese salad, fruit, dessert.
Friday — Chicken Alfredo, fettucine pasta, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie bar.