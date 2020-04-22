Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Apr. 27-May 1:
Monday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, coleslaw, sliced peaches.
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, baked corn, banana, sherbet.
Wednesday — Choice soup, meat sandwich, choice fruit, choice dessert.
Thursday — Baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green bean blend vegetable, dinner roll, bar.
Friday —