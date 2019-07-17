Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 22-26:
Monday — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, bread, pineapple.
Tuesday —Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry garnish, bread, fruit shortcake.
Wednesday —Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit, tomato cucumber salad, muffin.
Thursday — Pork chop/gravy, buttered boiled potatoes, green bean bake, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday —Lasagna, country blend vegetables, lettuce salad/dressing, garlic bread, bar.