Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 5-9:
Monday — Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, cookie.
Tuesday — Baked rigatoni, corn chips, fruit cocktail. pudding.
Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, California Normandy, bread, bar.
Thursday — Chef's choice, veg, fruit, bread, dessert.
Friday — Chef's choice, veg, fruit, bread, dessert.