Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of June 21-25:
Monday — Chicken & Noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie.
Tuesday — Creamy potato soup, meat sandwich, fruit cocktail, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken ala King, biscuit, carrots, pears.
Thursday — Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, applesauce.
Friday — Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, squash, dinner roll, cake w/frosting.