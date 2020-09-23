Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Sept. 28 - Oct. 2:
Monday — Creamy potato soup, ham sandwich, peas & carrots, banana, cookie.
Tuesday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend, dinner roll, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday — Lemon pepper fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread, brownie.
Thursday — Glazed turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli florets, bread dressing, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday — Baked pork chop, mashed potao/gravy, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread.