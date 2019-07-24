Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 29- Aug. 2:
Monday — Lemon pepper fish, baked potato/sour cream, creamed peas, bread, pie.
Tuesday —Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, cole slaw, bread, tropical fruit.
Wednesday — Sweet & Sour pork, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin/ whipped topping.
Thursday — Meatballs/gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread, angel food cake w/fruit sauce.
Friday —Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread, fresh melon cubes.