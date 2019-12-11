Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Dec. 16-20:
Monday —Sloppy Joe, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bun, cookie.
Tuesday — Ham & scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit salad, bread, pie.
Wednesday — Special Holiday Meal- turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cranberries, glazed carrots, holiday cup cake.
Thursday — Hearty chili, broccoli florets, spiced pears, corn muffin, cookie.
Friday — Hamburger goulash, elbow noodles, cauliflower, garlic bread, peaches.