Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 16-Aug. 20:
Monday -- Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, dinner roll, cake.
Tuesday — Chef's choice, vegetable, fruit, bread, dessert.
Wednesday — Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert.
Thursday — BBQ pork on a bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jello w/whipped topping.
Friday — Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental blend, peaches.