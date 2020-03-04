Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Mar. 9-13:
Monday — Goulash, green beans, peaches, bread stick.
Tuesday — Chicken chow mein, rice, mixed Oriental vegetables, bread, fruit crisp.
Wednesday — Beef stew, dinner roll, pudding dessert, pears.
Thursday — Roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, cookie.
Friday — Hamburger on bun, lettuce salad w/dressing, tater tots, ice cream.