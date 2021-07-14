Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 19-23:
Monday — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, Jello w/whipped topping.
Tuesday — Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert.
Wednesday — Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bread, bar.
Thursday — Spaghetti, lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit, dessert.
Friday — Turkey w/gravy, mashed potatoes w/gravy, buttered beets, dinner roll, cake w/frosting..