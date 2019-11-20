Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Nov. 25-29:
Monday — Lemon pepper fish, baked potato w/sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll, pudding.
Tuesday — Baked ham w/raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread, lime Jello w/pears.
Wednesday — Meatloaf w/ketchup, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday — Happy Thanksgiving- no meal service
Friday — Closed- no meal service