Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.