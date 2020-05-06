Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 11-15:
Monday —Cheesy potato soup, ham sandwich, choice vegetable, pears, cookie.
Tuesday — Meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend, dinner roll, fruited Jello.
Wednesday — Lemon pepper fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn muffin, brownie.
Thursday — Beef tips/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fruit bar.
Friday — Sausage biscuit/gravy, hash brown patty, scrambled eggs, cinnamon apples.